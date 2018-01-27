Two injured in double shooting outside North Philadelphia bar

EMBED </>More Videos

Two injured in double shooting outside North Philadelphia bar. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 27, 2018. (WPVI)

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
Two people were injured in a double shooting outside a North Philadelphia bar.

The incident occurred outside the Tabs Bar at North 27th and Sergeant Streets at 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

More than two dozen shots were fired, leaving the ground littered with gun shell casings, and the hood of a car with holes.

Police tell Action News that two men in their 30s were hurt. One is in critical condition.

Police have recovered a gun in the vehicle used by the group of people who took one of the victims to Temple University Hospital.

It is not yet clear if it's the gun that was used in the shooting.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philly newsbardouble shootingshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect sought for sexual assault of Drexel student
Man, 25, stabbed to death in North Philadelphia
Clerk shot during attempted robbery at Andorra gas station
Eagles final practice before heading to Super Bowl LII
Fans line up for Eagles' autographs in Langhorne
2 injured after SUV, multi-vehicle collision on Route 1
3 injured following crash in West Philadelphia
Fire crews battle house fire in North Philadelphia
Show More
Rapper Nelly, fan file competing versions of sex encounter
Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected
Wentz: Also tore left LCL; rehab won't be significantly impacted
Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans
Teenager injured in Frankford apartment fire
More News
Top Video
Police say Canadian billionaire, wife apparently murdered
Philly police: We'll be ready for Super Bowl Sunday
Action News' team heads to Minnesota for Super Bowl
Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans
More Video