Two teens hit by car in Sharon Hill, Pa.

SHARON HILL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating after two teenagers were hit by a car in Delaware County.

It happened near Calcon Hook Road and Chester Pike in Sharon Hill around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a vehicle struck a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Both of the victims are being treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and both are expected to survive.

Police say the driver did stop at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

