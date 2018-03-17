U-Haul crashes into police car, injures 2 officers

EMBED </>More Videos

U-Haul crashes into police car, injures 2 officers. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 17, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two Philadelphia police officers were injured after a U-Haul smashed into the back of their police cruiser.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday at 52nd Street and Westminster Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say the officers were called to check something on the block when the driver of the U-Haul hit them.

That driver jumped out and ran.

The officers were taken to Penn Presbyterian with minor injuries.

Police are working on tracking down the driver of that U-Haul.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsofficer injuredcar accident
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect sought for apparent road rage murder in Deptford Twp.
3 men arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Marple Township
1 hospitalized after head on collision on Germantown Avenue
Driver loses control, hits pole in Camden
Firefighters battle loading dock fire in Spring Garden
Man faces murder charges after fatal crash in Burlington County
Eagles release DE Vinny Curry
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl
Show More
State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell
Philly specialized rescue crews work catastrophic events
Method used to build collapse Fla. bridge considered safe
No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54 to make NCAA history
Large covering falls onto Burlington Bristol Bridge
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl
Method used to build collapse Fla. bridge considered safe
Large covering falls onto Burlington Bristol Bridge
More Video