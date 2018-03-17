U-Haul crashes into police car, injures 2 officers

Two Philadelphia police officers were injured after a U-Haul smashed into the back of their police cruiser.It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday at 52nd Street and Westminster Avenue in West Philadelphia.Authorities say the officers were called to check something on the block when the driver of the U-Haul hit them.That driver jumped out and ran.The officers were taken to Penn Presbyterian with minor injuries.Police are working on tracking down the driver of that U-Haul.------