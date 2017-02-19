3 pedestrians struck by car on City Avenue

At least three people were struck by a car on City Avenue in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section.It happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of City Avenue and Monument Road.Action News has learned one victim was an 18-year-old woman, and another was a man in his 20s.They've been taken to the hospital, but are still being evaluated.No word on if the person behind the wheel of the vehicle involved stopped at the scene.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as details emerge in this developing story.------