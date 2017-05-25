  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
74th anniversary of U.S.S. New Jersey commissioning

It's been called America's most decorated battleship (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
It's been called America's most decorated battleship, and an exciting museum on the waterfront Tuesday the U.S.S. New Jersey was the scene of celebration.

The battleship marked the 74th anniversary of its commissioning, into the U.S. Navy.

A special ceremony was held this morning, featuring world war veterans who served aboard the U.S.S. new Jersey.

Also part of the program, a solemn tribute to former crew members who were no longer living.

A memorial wreath was tossed into the Delaware river, in their memory.
