SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING SUPERHERO CONTEST Rules

6abc, WPVI-TV (Hereinafter collectively referred to as "Sponsor").Entrants must be legal residents of the 18 county Philadelphia DMA consisting of counties in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, 21 years of age or older at time of entry. The hero nominated must also be 21 years of age.Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for 6abc, WPVI-TV, Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, AMC Movie Theatres, Audi and Allied Integrated Marketing, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the contest or supplying the prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.You may nominate any individual you wish. To nominate an individual, nomintors must go to abc.com/Promotions and look for the Spider-Man: Homecoming Superhero Contest. Click on the link and submit the official entry form ("Submission"). You must nominate a person from the Philadelphia DMA (18 county area of NJ, DE and PA) and 21 years or older. Nominators are not eligible to win the prize but are able to attend the event with the winner. Submissions must include a brief description on why this person has been a hero in your life and inspired you (less than 500 words). By entering the Contest, entrants grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable rights to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit the Submissions and to incorporate the Submissions in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity. Submissions that do not adhere to word count specifications may be disqualified.Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.Enter online at www.6abc.com/promotions between 4:00pm, June 5, 2017 and 11:59 p.m. ET on June 11, 2017. One (1) entry per person.Sponsor can provide no technical support and accepts no responsibility for insuring the receipt or successful submission of your entry. Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the contest No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web-site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this contest. In the event of a dispute over an electronic entry, prize will be awarded to the owner of the e-mail account, not the name on the entry form. Except as otherwise contemplated by these Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of Entry, information provided by you for these Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor's privacy policy located at https://disneyprivacycenter.com/privacy-policy-translations/english ("Privacy Policy").On or about June 12, 2017, one (1) or more qualified judges ("Judges") from 6abc, WPVI-TV will review all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period and select one (1) grand prize winner. Three (3) alternate winners (each an "Alternate Winner" and together with Grand Prize Winner will be referred to herein as "Winner" or "Winners") based on the following final judging criteria ("Judging Criteria"): Compelling Story (40%); Relevance to Theme (25%); Originality (25%) and Creativity (10%). In the event of a tie, the Judges will break the tie by selecting the tied entrant who received the highest points from the Judges for Compelling Story as the potential Winner. In the event a tie remains, an additional tie-breaking judge will judge the tied Entries, using the Judging Criteria, to determine which of the tied Entries will be the Winner, subject to verification of eligibility. If the potential Winner cannot be reached or if it is found ineligible, if it cannot or does not comply with the foregoing requirements and these Official Rules, if its prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or if it does not satisfactorily execute all of the Contest Documents, potential Winner will be disqualified and Sponsor will award Prize (defined below) to the Entry who the Judges deem as the next best Entry via the Judging Criteria.Nominator will be contacted via phone and email on or about June 12, 2017 to set up a time to 'surprise' the 'hero' that was nominated. A time will then be set up on or about June 14, 2017 to surprise the local 'hero' that won the contest.People who have won any other prizes on station within 90 days of entry are not eligible to enter this contest.Final determination of winner is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures.One (1) grand prize winner will receive a movie premiere at an AMC Movie Theatre for a private screening of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" for approximately 150 people. The screening will take place on either June 20, 21 or 22, 2017 depending on availability of the theater. There will be a private red carpet premiere (ARV: $840), a ride in an Audi car to and from the premiere (ARV: $500), grooming and outfit for the winner to attend the premiere (ARV: $1,000), concessions for the winner ($100) and a special prize selected for the winner valued at $1,500. Total approximate retail value for the grand prize winner: $3940.If the actual value of the prize is less than stated approximate retail value, the difference will not be awarded.Final actual value at time of booking and travel may be substantially more or less depending on dates of travel, point of origin and ticket availability. Some restrictions apply.All expenses not specifically provided for herein are the winner's sole responsibility. Some restrictions may apply.Federal, state and local taxes, if any, will be paid by Sony Pictures, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more.Winners are not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsor in its sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value.Prize is subject to availability. Sponsor is not responsible for cancellation or preemption of show/contest/event/meeting or for other circumstances that make it impractical or impossible to fulfill this element of the prize. This element of the prize has no approximate retail value, and if it becomes impractical or impossible to fulfill this element, Sponsor's only obligation will be to provide the remainder, if any, of prize.By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, Judges and/or the contest administrator, which shall be final in all respects.By participating in this contest and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release for 6abc, WPVI-TV, Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, AMC Movie Theatres, Audi and Allied Integrated Marketing, their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this contest and/or acceptance or use of the prize.Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.By submitting entry materials, entrants certify that such materials are original and created by entrant, that entrants have the necessary rights, permission and authority to submit such materials, and, if applicable, that entrants maintain a valid copyright in the materials. Entrants acknowledge that such materials may be included and/or discussed in a broadcast, that such discussion may include statements or opinions by the broadcast talent or others about the entrants, the entrants' appearances and/or the materials, and that those statements and opinions may be considered surprising, humiliating, embarrassing, derogatory, defamatory or otherwise offensive or injurious to them, Sponsor's employees, its studio or at-home audience and/or other third parties. Entrants release the Released Parties from any actions, claims, injury, loss or damage allegedly caused, directly or indirectly, by any use of the materials and/or such statements or opinions made in connection with them during a broadcast.To claim prize, (a) winner must provide proof of age, identity and residency, (b) winner must sign and return affidavit of eligibility/compliance with rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification, and (c) winner's intended guest(s) or travel companion(s), if any, must sign liability/publicity release, all within the time period specified by Sponsor.Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the contest in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the contest as originally planned.For a list of winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Super-Man: Homecoming Hero Contest, Programming Department, 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 within 60 days after contest end date. If sending a self-addressed stamped envelope is required.