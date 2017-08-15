Temple University Hospital identifies unconscious patient

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials say they have now identified a patient who arrived unconscious last week at Temple University Hospital.

No further information was released.

The man arrived at hospital on Wednesday, August 9th.

He remained unconscious as of Monday.

Temple officials released the man's picture in an effort to locate family and friends.

Word he had been identified came Tuesday morning.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newstemple universityhospitalNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
3 hurt, dozens displaced in NE Philadelphia apartment fire
Dice game ends in deadly shooting in West Philly
AccuWeather: Clouds, Spotty Showers and Storms Today
Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
100 marijuana plants removed from West Phila. home
Fire damages large home in Ocean City, NJ
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
Show More
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
Solar eclipse glasses are moving fast
Police: Multiple pedestrians struck in Clementon, NJ
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos