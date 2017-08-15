NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Officials say they have now identified a patient who arrived unconscious last week at Temple University Hospital.
No further information was released.
The man arrived at hospital on Wednesday, August 9th.
He remained unconscious as of Monday.
Temple officials released the man's picture in an effort to locate family and friends.
Word he had been identified came Tuesday morning.
