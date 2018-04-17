EMERGENCY LANDING

United Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018. (WPVI)

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base Monday night.

United Airlines 1559 was headed from Newark International Airport to Palm Beach International when the pilot declared an emergency due to a mechanical problem.

ABC News' Jeffrey Cook reports, "The pilots of #UA1559 reported 'trouble with the elevator' to air traffic controllers before landing at Dover Air Force Base. Such a problem would lead to controllability challenges. Hence the diversion to the long runways at the Air Force Base."



According to officials, the plane, a Boeing 737, landed safely at Dover Air Force Base around 7:20 p.m.

United Airlines issued the following statement following the landing:

Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers to Palm Beach as soon as possible.

Passengers eventually did make it to their Florida destination.

United Airlines plane makes emergency landing at DAFB: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 16, 2018



