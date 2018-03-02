Up to 4 suspects involved in robbery at Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Rowan University officials say as many as four suspects may have been involved in an on-campus robbery of a student on Thursday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. behind Rowan Hall near North Campus Drive.

University officials say the suspects punched a male student and took his book bag.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Officials say there is just a vague description of the suspects, who were said to be black and white males.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsrobberyGlassboro Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News