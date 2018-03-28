  • LIVE VIDEO 10am UPDATE + REPLAYS
  • LIVE VIDEO Press conference on Jefferson, Einstein Health merger
ACCIDENT

Utah trooper goes airborne after struck by sliding vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

Utah officer struck by car sliding car. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

Dash cam video captured the moment a trooper went airborne during a violent wreck in Utah.

Sergeant Cade Brenchley was walking toward a stranded car over the weekend when another vehicle slid on the snowy highway and blindsided the officer.

He suffered a few broken bones, but will be OK.

Brenchley said he forgives the driver who stayed on scene and apologized repeatedly.

Police will determine if she should face any charges for unsafe driving.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldaccidentcrashstate trooperspolice officer injuredpolice officer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACCIDENT
NJ fire department mourns firefighter killed in head-on crash
Co-owner of water park company arrested over child's death
Wrong turn: Uber driver gets stuck on steps
Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van
More accident
Top Stories
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
LIVE: Press conference on Jefferson, Einstein Health merger
Einstein Health to merge with Jefferson Health
Bodies not discovered for 3 days following deadly fire
Bucks County park being blamed for death of dogs
Villanova students camp out for best seats
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Judge weighs charges in Penn State frat pledge's death case
Show More
Kim, Xi portray strong ties after NKorea leader's China trip
Kensington residents react to safe-injection site proposal
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Wednesday
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Catholic school principal reinstated after clash with parish
More News
Top Video
Judge weighs charges in Penn State frat pledge's death case
Bucks County park being blamed for death of dogs
Villanova students camp out for best seats
Bodies not discovered for 3 days following deadly fire
More Video