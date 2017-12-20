Victim's family speaks out after West Chester senior home fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Annie McCormick on Action News at 4 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2017. (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
The family of a victim is coming forward for the first time as they search for justice for their loved one following a deadly fire at a senior living center in West Chester.

The family has not filed a lawsuit. Right now, they have hired lawyers to find answers.

"Her family was the focus of her life, she loved babies and she loved to laugh," said Mary Dimaio.

She is talking about her 85 year old mother, Theresa Malloy, who is one of four people who died November 16th when a fire ravaged the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community.

Malloy's three children had just moved their mom in four weeks prior as she began to suffer memory problems.

On Wednesday, they described the harrowing search for her the night of the fire.

"It's nothing compared to the panic she felt in the middle of the night, dark, alone, by herself," Dimaio said.

Seated with their legal team, the children and their attorneys looked at photos taken Wednesday from the site. The ATF is still conducting their investigation, but believe it started outside the building, near a covered patio.

Experts hired by their lawyers did a "look only" site inspection on Wednesday and found areas where they believe the ATF did a reconstruction.

Speculating what investigators may have discovered, attorney Andrew Duffy said, "The ATF was at least looking at the possibility that somebody was sitting in this chair and somebody discarded something, maybe a cigarette, next to this trash can."

Lawyer Robert Mongeluzzi says Barclay Friends have been cooperative but their major question revolves around a valve that operates the sprinkler system and whether it was working.

"Fire safety has three prongs. Number one is preventing fires from starting in the first place - that includes no smoking policies and enforcement of it," Mongeluzzi said. "Secondly is fire suppression systems, such as sprinklers, which extinguishes a fire. And thirdly is evacuation."

Mongeluzzi says they will interview eyewitnesses and also first responders from that night.

Action News spoke to the ATF and they say at this point they still haven't determined how the blaze began.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
firepennsylvania newsWest Chester Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 8, killed in car crash in Feltonville
1st wrongful death lawsuit filed in Bucks County murders
Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package
8 Americans among 12 killed in Mexico tour bus crash
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Bristol Borough ID'd
Christie calls for property tax write-off on state returns
Teen shot in head inside Grays Ferry restaurant
Prosecutors can try to reinstate charges in Philly Amtrak crash
Show More
Was engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck distracted?
Mom gives birth using 24-year-old frozen embryo
Water main break on Rittenhouse Square
Crane, traffic sign mishap on I-95 in Croydon
AccuWeather: Chilly Wind
More News
Top Video
Boy, 8, killed in car crash in Feltonville
Was engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck distracted?
Action News Update
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Bristol Borough ID'd
More Video