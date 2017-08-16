VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police arrested a man after he threw eggs at the statue of former mayor Frank Rizzo outside the Municipal Services Building across from City Hall.
Cell phone video captured the man running away from the statue around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Philadelphia police officers chased the man and took him into custody.
The man is far from the only one taking action, in a variety of ways, to show outrage at monuments many consider glorify racism around the country.
Overnight in Baltimore, four Confederate monuments were quietly removed by the city's mayor.
The spotlight is now falling on the statue of Rizzo, the former law-and-order mayor many critics say used brutal tactics that disproportionately targeted African Americans.
Barricades were set around the statue after an apparent act of vandalism Tuesday night.
WATCH: Possible vandalism at Rizzo statue
South Philadelphia resident Mark Ferguson doesn't want the statue removed.
"We are not saying necessarily that it has to stay here, but we do believe that it's a historic symbol in Philadelphia," Ferguson said.
On Monday, Councilwoman Helen Gym tweeted, "All around the country, we're fighting to remove the monuments to slavery & racism. Philly, we have work to do. Take the Rizzo statue down."
All around the country, we're fighting to remove the monuments to slavery & racism. Philly, we have work to do. Take the Rizzo statue down.— Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) August 14, 2017
Mayor Jim Kenney didn't mince words either.
"I'm not a big fan of the statue. I wasn't a big fan of the statue when it went up, but it doesn't mean that I can unilaterally tear it down," Kenney said.
He also had strong words about President Donald Trump who has doubled down on his claims that both counter-protesters and white supremacists are to blame for the deadly attacks in Virginia.
WATCH: President Donald Trump's press conference from Trump Tower
"I think the Republican Party and the country need to come to grips with the fact that the guy is out of control," Kenney said.
Kenney released a statement late Tuesday night saying, "We think now is a good time to have that conversation about the statue's future. We need to figure out the proper forum for that conversation in a serious, structured way, but now is the right time."
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps