Video shows Game Stop store robbery in Northeast Philadelphia

Watch surveillance video from Philadelphia Police of a robbery on January 19, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing a Game Stop store in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened at 12:50 p.m. on January 19th in the 3200 block of Red Lion Road.

Police say the man approached the counter and announced a robbery, telling the clerk he had a weapon.

He fled south on Calera Road carrying a Game Stop bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have released the following description of the suspect:

White male, 30-40 years-of-age, 6'1", 180-190 lbs., thin build, wearing a black leather jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black sunglasses, black mask, and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Danks at the Philadelphia Police Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.

------
