MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --A gut-wrenching outpouring of grief Tuesday night as family, friends, and teachers held a vigil to remember 7-year-old Kayden Mancuso.
Police say the young girl was killed by her father, Jeff, in a murder-suicide at his home in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia amid a contentious custody battle.
Kayden lived most of the time with her mother in Bucks County and would have been entering 2nd grade at Edgewood Elementary in Morrisville, where the vigil was held.
Her aunt remembered Kayden as great at softball, singing, dancing, and giving hugs.
"I wish we were here for a recital for her, or to watch one of her games, or be supportive to her in a different way that involved her being here with us, but unfortunately that's been taken away from us," said her aunt. "But we appreciate everyone being here as a community."
Counseling will be made available at the school Wednesday and Thursday.
