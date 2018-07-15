VIGIL

Vigil held for slain real estate developer Sean Schellenger

POINT BREEZE (WPVI) --
At a vigil for slain real estate developer 37-year-old Sean Schellenger Sunday, long-time members of the Point Breeze community told Schellenger's family how he grew to become like family to them.

They said Schellenger went beyond building homes, he organized turkey giveaways and Easter egg hunts while he was CEO of Streamline.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson organized the vigil. He was a friend and neighbor of the victim.

"He would talk about being a part of the community and connecting with people on a personal level, not just wanting to come to the neighborhood to try and make a profit," said Johnson.

20-year-old Michael White surrendered to police Friday night and is charged with Schellenger's murder.

Investigators said the victim and suspect got into an altercation late Thursday at 17th and Chancellor. The suspect, a college student on break delivering food on his bike, allegedly pulled a knife out of his backpack and fatally stabbed the victim. White's family said he was instigated.

On Sunday, Schellenger's family briefly spoke before thanking everyone for their support. Schellenger's brother vowing to keep supporting the community in Sean's absence.

"The funny thing was as much as he gave back, he felt it wasn't enough," he said. "If you guys need anything, our support is going to be stronger than ever for this community."

