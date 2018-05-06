NASHVILLE, Tenn. --Just weeks after DeEbony Groves was killed in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House, her grieving mother accepted Groves' college diploma.
Shirl Baker, Groves' mother, walked the stage at Belmont University's May 5 commencement ceremony to applause and a standing ovation. Groves' brother Di'Angelo also graduated during the same ceremony, WSMV-TV reported.
Before her death, the 21-year-old senior was studying social work. Belmont's alumni association has since established a social work scholarship in Groves' name.
Groves and three other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant in the early morning hours of April 22. Travis Reinking, 29, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. He is facing multiple charges, including four counts of criminal homicide.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.