U.S. & WORLD

WATCH: Cruise ship crashes into dock at Honduran port

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness video shows MSC Armonia sideswiping the dock at the Port of Roatan as onlookers watched from a nearby deck. (Alexandra Dixon, Skyler Brooks/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
COXEN HOLE, Honduras --
Cameras were rolling as a cruise ship collided with the dock at a Honduran port Tuesday.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. local time, according to authorities with the Port of Roatan, an island port in the Gulf of Honduras. Eyewitness video shows the vessel sideswiping the pier as onlookers watched from a nearby deck.

Port authorities identified the vessel as the Armonia, a cruise ship owned by the Swiss company MSC. There were 1,800 passengers aboard the Armonia at the time of the collision, according to port authorities, none of whom were injured. There were also no harmful substances spilled into what they called an "environmentally sensitive area."

"The important thing is that there were no human losses or damage to the environment. Everything else can be repaired," Kenia Lima, president of the port's board of directors, said in a news release.

The Armonia departed for Belize Wednesday after the vessel and the pier were assessed for damage. According to MSC's website, the 13-deck ship can carry up to 2,679 and travel at a maximum speed of 20.1 knots.

MSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcruise shipboat accident
U.S. & WORLD
Trump warns Russia: "Get ready" for attack on Syria
Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe
Zuckerberg: Social media regulation 'inevitable'
Ryan bows out: 'I have given this job everything I have'
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police ID Easter Sunday murder suspect
Victim dies after shooting near West Chester University ID'd
Florence Township Police warn of police impersonator
Cyber stalking bill inspired by Bucks County case
Consumer Reports: Paying less for prescription drugs
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
Police, civilians honored for outstanding work in NE Philly
Crews work to repair potholes across the region
Show More
Crash involving SEPTA bus in Tioga-Nicetown
Controlled burn at Valley Forge Nat'l Historic Park
Fire at old Inquirer building for 2nd day in a row
Officer who dragged passenger from United plane sues airline, former employer
Suspects sought for restaurant robbery in South Philly
More News