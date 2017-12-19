SHOW HOST
THE HISTORIC GRANGE ESTATE
143 Myrtle Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083
MUST-SEE LIGHT SHOWS
It wouldn't be the holidays without festive light displays to get you in the spirit. Here's a roundup of must-see shows in the city and beyond.
MACY'S CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW
Through Dece. 31; light show on the even hours during store hours
MACY'S
1300 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross
Free nightly shows through Jan. 1,
Sun-Thursday Hours: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 & 8:30
Fri.-Sat. (Every half hour from 5:30-9:30 p.m.)
Dilworth Park
1 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The light show is a collaboration between 6abc & Center City District
FRANKLIN SQUARE ELECTRICAL SPECTACLE
FRANKLIN SQUARE | FACEBOOK
Two alternating shows every 30 minutes, through Dec. 31
6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19103
SHADY BROOK FARM | FACEBOOK
931 Stony Hill Rd
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 968-1670
NIGHT OF LIGHTS COUNTRY CHRISTMAS HAYRIDE
CREAMY ACRES FARM | FACEBOOK
448 Lincoln Mill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
856.223.1669
THINGS TO DO AROUND THE CITY
Karen Rogers runs down some city destinations for festive holiday fun!
THE NUTCRACKER | FACEBOOK
Academy of Music
240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Dec. 8-31
PARKWAY 100: WINTER FOUNTAINS
PARKWAY 100 | WINTER FOUNTAINS
Nov. 30-March 18
Nightly from sunset to midnight on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
ROTHMAN INSTITUTE CABIN & ICE RINK
ROTHMAN RINK | FACEBOOK
Dilworth Park at City Hall
1 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
AMERICA'S GARDEN CAPITAL MAZE
CAPITAL MAZE | EVENTS
Dilworth Park at City Hall
1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Open through Feb. 25
Sign up for free garden workshops!
GARDEN MAZE PLANT LIST
HOLIDAY HOUSE TOUR
Enjoy the holidays while learning about ghosts of Christmas Past at this year's A Very Philly Christmas at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park.
PARK CHARMS | DECEMBER EVENTS | FACEBOOK
THINGS TO DO IN THE SUBURBS
Melissa takes us on a tour through Delaware, Bucks, Chester and Becks counties as she explores what the suburbs have to offer this holiday season!
LINVILLA ORCHARDS - CHRISTMASLAND | FACEBOOK
137 W Knowlton Rd, Media, PA 19063
A VERY FURRY CHRISTMAS
SESAME PLACE
100 Sesame Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047
LONGWOOD GARDENS
1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348
SANTA's POLAR BEAR EXPRESS
COLEBROOKDALE RAILROAD
Washington and Third Streets, Boyertown, Pennsylvania 19512
LAST-MINUTE GIFTS
Still shopping for last minute presents? How about the gift of an experience? Karen Rogers checks out the possibilities.
PHILADELPHIA AUTO SHOW
Jan. 27-Feb. 4
Black Tie Tailgate: Jan. 26
The Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia PA 19107
PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW | BLACK TIE PREVIEW
March 3-11; Preview Party Gala, March 2
The Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia PA 19107
PHILADELPHIA HOME & GARDEN SHOW | FACEBOOK
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456
Feb. 16-18
Broadway Philadelphia BYOB (Build Your Own Broadway Season)
BROADWAY SHOWS
Stomp, Dec. 26-31
Les Miserables, Jan. 9-21
Something Rotten! Feb. 27-March 4
Rain-A Tribute to the Beatles, March 23-25
School of Rock, March 27-April 1
On Your Feet, April 10-15
The Sound of Music, April 24-19
Aladdin, June 13-July 1
CIRCUS SCHOOL
For a unique gift idea this holiday season give the gift of the circus arts!
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL OF CIRCUS ARTS | FACEBOOK
6452 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19119
(215) 849-1991
ROUNDUP: NEW YEAR'S PARTIES
Watching the fireworks over the Delaware has become a huge Philly tradition. Here are some spots to make the night even more of a blast.
BATTLESHIP NEW JERSEY: WATCH PARTIES
NEW YEARS FIREWORKS | HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Deck opens two hours before 6 p.m. and midnight fireworks for guests to come onboard
$10 donation with proceeds going to the ongoing restoration of the Battleship, a non-profit museum and memorial.
100 Clinton St., Camden, N.J. 08103
866-877-6262 ext.108
BATTLESHIP NEW JERSEY: OVERNIGHT STAY
OVERNIGHT VISITS
Adults with children age 6-18 can spend the night onboard the ship, sleeping in the sailor's bunks and eating in the mess hall.
SUGARHOUSE CASINO
Fireworks Watch Party
Free in the Fishtown Hops Beer Garden
1001 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
NEW YEARS BASH
SugarHouse Event Center
Tickets are $100; 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
ALESSI IN THE KITCHEN #4
Go 'In the Kitchen' with Gina Gannon, Meredith McGrath and Alessi Foods as we share two delicious meals perfect for a dine-in date night or a family meal.
FYI LOVES THE ARTS
The Philadelphia Orchestra | FACEBOOK
British Isles Festival
Varied programs on select dates: Jan. 11-26, 2018
SHELTER ME
The Pennsylvania SPCA works tirelessly to fight animal abuse saving thousands of lives each year and it's all made possible through small donations.
Pennsylvania SPCA | FACEBOOK
350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134
----------
