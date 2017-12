SHOW HOST

This weekend on FYI Philly, we run down a list of fun things to do this holiday season. Enjoy an array of light shows around Philadelphia. Plus, we have activities that will bring together family and friends. Take in some history as we tour some Philadelphia treasures decorated for the holidays and offer up some ideas to celebrate New Year's Eve. It's an FYI for you Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and Sunday night at midnight.143 Myrtle Avenue, Havertown, PA 19083It wouldn't be the holidays without festive light displays to get you in the spirit. Here's a roundup of must-see shows in the city and beyond.Through Dece. 31; light show on the even hours during store hours1300 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107Free nightly shows through Jan. 1,Sun-Thursday5:30, 6:30, 7:30 & 8:30Fri.-Sat. (Every half hour from 5:30-9:30 p.m.)1 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102The light show is a collaboration between 6abc & Center City DistrictTwo alternating shows every 30 minutes, through Dec. 316th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19103931 Stony Hill RdYardley, PA 19067(215) 968-1670448 Lincoln Mill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062856.223.1669Karen Rogers runs down some city destinations for festive holiday fun!240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102Dec. 8-31Nov. 30-March 18Nightly from sunset to midnight on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway1 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191021 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102Open through Feb. 25Sign up for free garden workshops!Enjoy the holidays while learning about ghosts of Christmas Past at this year's A Very Philly Christmas at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park.Melissa takes us on a tour through Delaware, Bucks, Chester and Becks counties as she explores what the suburbs have to offer this holiday season!137 W Knowlton Rd, Media, PA 19063100 Sesame Rd, Langhorne, PA 190471001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348Washington and Third Streets, Boyertown, Pennsylvania 19512Still shopping for last minute presents? How about the gift of an experience? Karen Rogers checks out the possibilities.Jan. 27-Feb. 4Black Tie Tailgate: Jan. 26The Pennsylvania Convention Center1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia PA 19107March 3-11; Preview Party Gala, March 2The Pennsylvania Convention Center1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia PA 19107100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456Feb. 16-18, Dec. 26-31, Jan. 9-21Feb. 27-March 4, March 23-25, March 27-April 1, April 10-15, April 24-19, June 13-July 1For a unique gift idea this holiday season give the gift of the circus arts!6452 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19119(215) 849-1991Watching the fireworks over the Delaware has become a huge Philly tradition. Here are some spots to make the night even more of a blast.Deck opens two hours before 6 p.m. and midnight fireworks for guests to come onboard$10 donation with proceeds going to the ongoing restoration of the Battleship, a non-profit museum and memorial.100 Clinton St., Camden, N.J. 08103866-877-6262 ext.108Adults with children age 6-18 can spend the night onboard the ship, sleeping in the sailor's bunks and eating in the mess hall.Free in the Fishtown Hops Beer Garden1001 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125Tickets are $100; 10 p.m.-1 a.m.Go 'In the Kitchen' with Gina Gannon, Meredith McGrath and Alessi Foods as we share two delicious meals perfect for a dine-in date night or a family meal.WIN a $100 Redner's gift card. ENTER HERE: Alessi Sweepstakes Varied programs on select dates: Jan. 11-26, 2018The Pennsylvania SPCA works tirelessly to fight animal abuse saving thousands of lives each year and it's all made possible through small donations.350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.