A 30-inch water main break is causing major issues across Montgomery County.Aqua Water says around 6 a.m. Tuesday they received calls for a water main break in the area of Balligomingo Road and Front Street in West Conshohocken.The break is impacting Lower Merion, Bryn Mawr, Conshohocken and also parts of Glenside and Cheltenham Township.Residents may experience loss of water. Aqua says some may see brown water. They say those residents should let the water run to flush their systems.----------