WATER MAIN BREAK

Water main break affecting homes across Montgomery County

Large water main break in Conshohocken: Tamala Edwards reports during the Action News Update at 10am on January 2, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 30-inch water main break is causing major issues across Montgomery County.

Aqua Water says around 6 a.m. Tuesday they received calls for a water main break in the area of Balligomingo Road and Front Street in West Conshohocken.
The break is impacting Lower Merion, Bryn Mawr, Conshohocken and also parts of Glenside and Cheltenham Township.

Residents may experience loss of water. Aqua says some may see brown water. They say those residents should let the water run to flush their systems.
pennsylvania newswater main breakWest Conshohocken Borough
