Water pressure restored at Philadelphia Int'l Airport after main break

Due to a nearby water main break there is no water pressure throughout the airport terminals. We apologize for the situation and are working to have the problem fixed. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) May 7, 2018

UPDATE The Philadelphia Water Department has re-established water pressure and PHL is bringing systems back on line. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) May 7, 2018

The Philadelphia Water Department reports a water main break Philadelphia International Airport Monday evening.Shortly before 6 p.m., Airport officials said there was no water pressure throughout all of the airport's terminals.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a large water main break in the economy parking lot near Terminal E. Water could be seen gushing out from the pavement.The airport is warning passengers via social media and sent this Tweet out:"Due to a nearby water main break there is no water pressure throughout the airport terminals. We apologize for the situation and are working to have the problem fixed"In the interim, airport officials distributed hand sanitizers to all restrooms.Airport patron Robert Scott wrote to 6abc.com detailing the conditions, saying liquid from the restrooms is spilling out into the main corridors:"It's horrible here. Some restaurants are closed but others remain open. It's unsanitary and unsafe," he said.At approximately 7:40 p.m., officials from the airport reported that water pressure had been restored to the terminals.------