WATER MAIN BREAK

Water pressure restored at Philadelphia Int'l Airport after main break

EMBED </>More Videos

No water pressure at PHL following main break: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 6 p.m., May 7, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Water Department reports a water main break Philadelphia International Airport Monday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Airport officials said there was no water pressure throughout all of the airport's terminals.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a large water main break in the economy parking lot near Terminal E. Water could be seen gushing out from the pavement.

The airport is warning passengers via social media and sent this Tweet out:

"Due to a nearby water main break there is no water pressure throughout the airport terminals. We apologize for the situation and are working to have the problem fixed"


In the interim, airport officials distributed hand sanitizers to all restrooms.

Airport patron Robert Scott wrote to 6abc.com detailing the conditions, saying liquid from the restrooms is spilling out into the main corridors:

"It's horrible here. Some restaurants are closed but others remain open. It's unsanitary and unsafe," he said.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., officials from the airport reported that water pressure had been restored to the terminals.

*** Check back with 6abc.com for more details on this developing story.***

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia international airportwater main break
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WATER MAIN BREAK
Sinkhole swallows car in California
Broken water main creates urban geyser in Del.
Water gushes from main break in NE Philadelphia
Roosevelt Blvd. reopens after water main break in Tioga-Nicetown
More water main break
Top Stories
Police: Temple student shot and killed during robbery
Police renew effort to find missing Drexel Hill woman
11 more Penn State frat members head to trial over pledge death
Stormy Daniels holds two performances in Philly
Police identify woman found dead in New Castle Co. home
Motorcyclist killed in Newark, Del. crash
AccuWeather: Pleasant Spring Weather
Dump truck flips on its side in Bucks County crash
Show More
Emaciated dog found in Delaware County park passes away
Water line break floods Carnival Cruise ship
Woman goes into shock on flight from Philadelphia
More than 100 cats removed from Hatboro garage
Police: Employee stabbed in break room of Center City hotel
More News