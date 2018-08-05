WEATHER

2 Musikfest venues remain temporarily closed due to flooding

Pennsylvania News

BETHLEHEM, PA. (WPVI) --
Thanks to the work of more than 100 people, Musikfest's Volksplatz venue will reopen today at 5 p.m., less than 36 hours after flooding hit the site.

Volksplatz music will resume with a 5 p.m. show by California-based rock and world music act Incendio, following by The National Reserve at 7 p.m. and The Amish Outlaws at 9 p.m.

In addition to music, a number of vendors will be open at Volksplatz.

Handwerkplatz and Familienplatz, the other two venues impacted by the flooding, remain closed at this time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsmusikfestflooding
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
AccuWeather: Break in the humidity arrives soon
Photos from the wildfires across California
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News