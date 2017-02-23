WEATHER

30 years ago: February 1987 snowstorm hits Philadelphia area

The Delaware Valley felt the impact of a major snowstorm on February 23, 1987.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The forecast for Philadelphia for Thursday, February 23, 2017 is partly sunny, warm, and 70 degrees.

Thirty years ago was a totally different story.

Back on Monday, February 23, 1987, the Delaware Valley was hit with a strong snowstorm.

The Action Cam was all over the area capturing images of the snow.



Today, the Action Cam is getting images of the sunshine.

According to the National Weather Service, during the height of the 1987 storm, Philadelphia received 5" of snow in just one hour.

Their records show 24" fell in Lancaster County and 23" in Coatesville, Chester County.

Action News reporter Nora Muchanic interviewed Garden State residents who were digging out their cars.

EMBED More News Videos

Nora Muchanic reports on the Blizzard of 1987.



Nora reported 14" of snow fell in Trenton.

In Philadelphia, Action News reporter John Rawlins spoke to those in Center City who still made their way to work despite the snow.
EMBED More News Videos

John Rawlins reports on the Blizzard of 1987.



This snowstorm is a throwback that fans of warm weather would probably like to leave in the past.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newsn.j. newsweathersnowstormsnowblizzard
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Morning Fog, Warm Afternoon
Farmers not loving warm February weather
How pollen affects your health
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
More Weather
Top Stories
ESPN: 76ers trading Nerlens Noel to Mavericks
Police: Kids found in filthy Morrisville home, 5 arrested
EXCLUSIVE: Parents speak out after girl, 8, stabbed in head
Mom's boyfriend waives hearing in dismembered teen's death
Man struck, killed in NE Philadelphia crash identified
Decision to end Del. basketball team's season prompts protest
NJ newlyweds, battling cancer, victims of burglary
Show More
Senate panel eyes Del. prison working conditions
AccuWeather: Morning Fog, Warm Afternoon
Radio and TV host Alan Colmes dead at 66
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos