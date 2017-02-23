30 years ago: February 1987 snowstorm hits Philadelphia area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1769019" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nora Muchanic reports on the Blizzard of 1987.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1769044" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Rawlins reports on the Blizzard of 1987.

The forecast for Philadelphia for Thursday, February 23, 2017 is partly sunny, warm, and 70 degrees.Thirty years ago was a totally different story.Back on Monday, February 23, 1987, the Delaware Valley was hit with a strong snowstorm.The Action Cam was all over the area capturing images of the snow.Today, the Action Cam is getting images of the sunshine.According to the National Weather Service, during the height of the 1987 storm, Philadelphia received 5" of snow in just one hour.Their records show 24" fell in Lancaster County and 23" in Coatesville, Chester County.Action News reporter Nora Muchanic interviewed Garden State residents who were digging out their cars.Nora reported 14" of snow fell in Trenton.In Philadelphia, Action News reporter John Rawlins spoke to those in Center City who still made their way to work despite the snow.This snowstorm is a throwback that fans of warm weather would probably like to leave in the past.------