AccuWeather: 8" to 16" of snow possible Wednesday

WINTER STORM WATCH

For the potential of heavy snow Tuesday night through the day on Wednesday. This includes most of the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys. pic.twitter.com/Sd3QJJpY5Z — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) March 5, 2018

AccuWeather is tracking a nor'easter for Wednesday that could bring some major snowfall to the Philadelphia area.Anywhere from 8" to 16" of snow is possible for the heart of our area. The exact amount depends on how close the low-pressure system tracks to the coast.Winds will be another factor in this storm, though they won't be as severe as what we saw with Friday's storm. We're looking at 40-45 mph winds rather than 60-65 mph winds last week.Interior southern New Jersey away from the metro area counties could see 4 to 8 inches of snow, with 2 to 4 inches of snow from Atlantic City to Millville over to Dover on to the south. These southern areas likely deal with some rain or sleet mixing in during the day on Wednesday.The heaviest snowfall is expected to happen between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.TUESDAY: Expect increasing clouds as we track the arrival of our next nor'easter. The National Weather Service has already posted a Winter Storm Watch for most of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys. Precipitation may begin as rain in the evening but will change over to snow for part of the region. High: 47.WEDNESDAY: The Nor'easter churns up the coastline producing wind, snow and rain. The time of the greatest impact would be late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, meaning the evening commute could be difficult. High 37.THURSDAY: Some sun returns and the afternoon isn't quite as cold. High 44.FRIDAY: It's still breezy with partly sunny skies. High 41.SATURDAY: Sun and clouds mix and we stay below average. High 49.SUNDAY: We're watching the coast for the potential for another nor'easter that could bring rain changing to snow at night. High 46.-----