AccuWeather: Isolated Evening Downpours, Hot This Weekend

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a seasonably warm day today, with a high of 88 and some spotty downpours developing late in the day.

TONIGHT: After a few isolated evening downpours, skies clear with continued low humidity. Lows range from 66 in Philadelphia to about 60 in some suburbs.

FRIDAY: High pressure is in control and as a result, we see mostly sunny skies. The high hits 88, but humidity remains low.

SATURDAY: As a front approaches from the north on Saturday we'll see plenty of clouds mixing with the sun. Dewpoints will rise into the lower 60s making the afternoon a bit humid, but not too bad. The high is a hotter 90. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out in a couple of spots, but most of us remain dry.

SUNDAY: It's a bit hotter and even more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Watch for some morning showers and thunderstorms in a few places. The high climbs to 92.

MONDAY: It looks like we'll be in another heat wave with a third straight day of 90 or above. We have a mix of clouds and sun in store with humid air in place. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible, mainly in the northwestern suburbs. Our high hits 93.

TUESDAY: Its still hot and humid with a good chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. The high is around 92.

WEDNESDAY: Sun returns with lowering humidity. The high is 89.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. The high hits 89 again.
