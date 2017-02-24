AccuWeather: Stormy End to Streak of Seventies

Philadelphia tied its record high of 74 from back in 1985. Reading, Allentown Mount Pocono and Trenton have all also tied or broken records. In fact, Allentown at 77, set its all-time warmest February day on record and Reading, at 77, tied its all time warmest February day on record.TONIGHT: As we await a cold front from the west it will remain very mild overnight with lows only dropping to 52-56. Patchy fog and low clouds will develop as head towards dawnSATURDAY: We'll start off with some low clouds and fog, but should break out into sunshine for awhile before a line of rain/gusty t'storms comes through with the cold front. The timing of that looks to be 3pm to 9pm from west to east. Winds with any t'storm could gust to 45mph and an isolated severe thundertorm is not out of the question. If you are outdoors enjoying the warm day, you want to make sure to take cover when you hear thunder or see the skies turn threatening. The high is 74. Saturday's record of 79 is likely not in reach. By the way, that 79 is the warmest February temperature on record, set way back in 1930.SUNDAY: We are in for a real reality check! The morning will start off in the 30's with the afternoon only reaching 46 despite full sunshine. Winds out of the WNW at 12-20mph and gusting to 30-35mph will make for wind chills only in the 30's during the height of the afternoon.MONDAY: Clouds quickly move in and temperatures warm during the afternoon. The high is 57.TUESDAY: More clouds roll into the region with a bit of rain possible at times. The high inches back to 60.WEDNESDAY: It's another mainly cloudy day with a some additional rain possible. The temperature climbs as March arrives more like a lamb than a lion. Our high is 67.THURSDAY: An early shower or thunderstorm is possible. We then transition to partly sunny skies. The afternoon is also windy and cooler with a high around 56.FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a seasonably cool high of 48.------