AccuWeather: 4" to 8" of snow expected Wednesday

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on March 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Clouds thicken and some rain and light wet snow is possible by dawn, especially south of Philadelphia. The low is 30.

TUESDAY: The first of two waves of low pressure arrives, bringing us a mix of rain and wet snow. Southern areas look most likely to see this, although some models have the precipitation reaching into the northern suburbs as well. Either way, this looks like a fairly minor brush of precipitation with most roads remaining just wet. Slushy, grassy accumulations will be limited to only about a coating to 1" by evening. Areas closer to the coast may see no accumulation, since you're going to get mainly rain. Far northern areas like the Lehigh Valley may also see very little accumulation, because the precipitation may not push that far north. The high is 37.



WEDNESDAY: A second wave of low pressure arrives and it is expected to bring a lot more snow. AccuWeather is calling for 4" to 8" across a large part of the region before the storm departs on Wednesday evening.

THURSDAY: The storm is gone, but it's brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a high around 44.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies appear likely, but our high is still chilly and below average: 46.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. A rain or snow shower is possible late in the day or at night. The high is 46.

SUNDAY: This looks like a chilly, damp, mostly cloudy day with rain and snow showers possible at times. The high is only 43.

MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with another cool high around 46.
