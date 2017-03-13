WEATHER

AccuWeather: A Major Winter Storm Arrives Overnight

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist Karen Rogers and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Winter Storm WARNING will be in effect from Monday at 8 p.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday and covers nearly the entire 6abc viewing area.

That includes Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, the Lehigh Valley, central New Jersey and most of south Jersey and New Castle County, Delaware. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the rest of South Jersey.

MONDAY: Sunshine fades behind clouds with a high of 36. The snow arrives around midnight tonight.

TUESDAY: A major Nor'easter brings heavy snow and wind to the region with the heaviest from dawn through the early afternoon hours. The high will be 34. The snow will be heavy and could potentially bring down power lines. The will be some rain in south Jersey and Delaware with some sleet mixing in close to the I-95 corridor. If this line pushes farther into the city, this will reduce the snowfall totals. The snow will taper off between 3pm and 5pm Tuesday.


In the far western suburbs, including the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, expect up to 12-16" inches of snow.

Expect 8"-12" for Philadelphia and the surrounding Pennsylvania counties and part of New Castle County.

For interior portions of south Jersey we could see 4"-8" of snow. Expect 2"-4" as you move south and east, and and 1"-2" of snow toward Cape May.



WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a few snow showers around. Otherwise, it's blustery and cold. High 30.

THURSDAY: We'll see sun and clouds and it's brisk and cold. High 36.

FRIDAY: For St. Patrick's day, expect mostly sunny skies. High 38.

SATURDAY: We'll see increasing clouds with the chance of rain or snow showers. High 43.

SUNDAY: Expect clouds and sun with a high of 46.

