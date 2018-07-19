AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend

WEATHER

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on July 19, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: This is another bright and beautiful summer day. Look for plenty of sunshine with light winds, low humidity and a seasonable high of 86. At the Shore: 82.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and it's comfortable again with a low of 66 and some suburbs closer to 60.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves offshore and a few more clouds kick into the region, but it's still not very humid and if you have plans for the afternoon or evening, you should keep them! The high is 87.

SATURDAY: A wave of low pressure sets up to our west in the Ohio Valley. At the same time, a second low develops off Virginia and lifts up the coast. As a result, any morning sun will likely give way to increasing clouds thanks to these two systems and there could be some showers and thunderstorms in spots as we move later into the afternoon and evening. The best chance of this currently appears to be from areas close to I-95 to the Shore. Whether precipitation develops on Saturday will largely depend on the track of our coastal low. If it stays farther out to sea, we'll remain dry. Either way, this looks like a more humid day. Our high is 80.

SUNDAY: That low pressure center to our west stalls there and locks us into an unsettled southerly flow for several days. This means more humid air and occasional rounds of rain and thunderstorms, including some flooding downpours at times. For Sunday, we'll call for a mix of clouds and sunny breaks, a significant rise in humidity and some occasional spotty showers and thunderstorms. The high is 83.

MONDAY: It's still warm and humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A period of heavy rain can not be ruled out, as well. The high: 84.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid conditions persist with another chance for an occasional shower or thunderstorm. The high inches up to 86.

WEDNESDAY: The warmth and humidity hang on with partial sunshine and yet another thunderstorm chance. We get another high around 86.

THURSDAY: Can we break out of this unsettled pattern? Not quite. Look for a blend of clouds and sun, humid conditions and another shower or thunderstorm at times. The high is 84.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
