AccuWeather: Beautiful Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 62-70.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, less humid. High 86.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 84.
TUESDAY: Morning clouds and showers will give way to some afternoon sunshine. High 84.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer! High 88.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 88.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 86.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 86.
