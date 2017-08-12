AccuWeather: Beautiful Sunday

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 62-70.SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, less humid. High 86.MONDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 84.TUESDAY: Morning clouds and showers will give way to some afternoon sunshine. High 84.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer! High 88.THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 88.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 86.SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 86.-----