AccuWeather: Beautiful Sunday

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 12, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA
TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 62-70.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, less humid. High 86.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High 84.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds and showers will give way to some afternoon sunshine. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer! High 88.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 88.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 86.
