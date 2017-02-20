AccuWeather: Breezy and Cooler, Still Nice Today

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Sunshine mixes with a few patchy clouds. It's breezy and cooler than yesterday, but the high is still well above average at 55.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. It's colder with a low of 31.

TUESDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds with a shower possible late at night. The high is 51.

WEDNESDAY: A very spotty shower is possible early in the morning, but overall, this looks like a day of improvement with morning clouds giving way to increasing sunshine during the afternoon. It also gets milder, with a nice high of 65.

THURSDAY: A large area of high pressure sets up to our east, pumping very mild air into the region from the south. Look for partly sunny skies with a near-record high of 74. The old record is 75 set way back in 1874.

FRIDAY: Another front arrives, kicking more clouds into the region. A couple of passing showers can't be ruled out. It's cooler but still quite mild for late February. Our high reaches 63.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely with periods of rain possible and even a spotty thunderstorm. The high is 62.

SUNDAY: The sunshine roars back, but it's breezy and cooler with a high of just 48.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies linger. Some rain or drizzle is likely. The high is 50.

