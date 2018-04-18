WEATHER

AccuWeather: Breezy and Milder Today

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather on April 18, 2018. (WPVI)

TODAY: A cold start gives way to a breezy, but milder afternoon. We have a good deal of sunshine with some occasional patchy clouds. The high is 60.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and some light showers are possible north of Philadelphia after midnight. The low is a lot milder: 48.

THURSDAY: It's mostly cloudy. A weak clipper system rolls through, touching off a few showers. Morning showers will be mainly in northern suburbs. Anything still left over in the afternoon will be fairly spotty, but could slide farther south. The high is 59 early in the day with temperatures falling during the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Clouds give way to sunny breaks, but get your coats ready. It's breezy and much cooler with a high of only about 53.

SATURDAY: After a chilly start (temperatures in the 30s at dawn), we see plenty of sunshine, a bit of a breeze and a somewhat milder high of 57.

SUNDAY: This looks like a great day, even though we're still several degrees below average. Look for a good deal of sunshine and a high around 62.

MONDAY: It now appears that an earlier rainmaker misses us and we end up with lots of sunshine and a milder high of 65. Hopefully, this new model trend holds up.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's still seasonably pleasant with a high of 66.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds arrive and there's the chance for some afternoon and evening rain. The high: 66.
