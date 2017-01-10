  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

AccuWeather: Brief Freezing Rain NW Changing To Rain Late Tonight
Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Winter Weather Advisories went into effect at 6PM for areas north of the Pa. Turnpike. In Upper Bucks & Montgomery Counties they last until 10pm, but off to the north in the Lehigh Valley they last until 2AM. This is all for a brief period of freezing rain that likely occurs between 9PM and 1AM. After that time period temps warm and it changes to all rain before ending in the late night hours. No issues expected for the morning commute. For the I-95 metro area and areas south and east this is strictly a light rain event in the late night hours with around 1/4" as temps rise to 40 by then.

WEDNESDAY: We start off with some low clouds, but then see a few breaks of sun during the middle part of the day that will get us up to 50 degrees. At night ,a developing storm to our west will drag a warm front through giving us another round of rain.

THURSDAY: That warm front opens the door to a blow torch! We will be squarely in the warm sector with temps rising into the lower 60's! Unfortunately, there will be lots of clouds, but we will see a few breaks of sun from time to time with a high of 62.

FRIDAY: A cold front moves through in the wee hours of Friday morning, with a few showers and then temperatures fall for the daytime hours. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The high hits 49.

SATURDAY: Cold air continues to bleed in on Friday night and sets us up for a cold Saturday, with a high of just 38. And, with a ripple of energy rolling along in the flow, we're likely setting ourselves up for a light snow/wintry precipitation event as we get into Saturday afternoon and evening. Right now, snow more likely northwest with mixed precipitation more likely near I-95. In general, precipitation looks light, but it doesn't take much to cause problems. Something to watch for sure!

SUNDAY: Some rain or snow is possible early, but most of the day features a mix of clouds and sun. The high improves to 40.

MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Cloudy skies are likely with a shower possible. The high is 43.

TUESDAY: It clouds up with the chance of rain arriving. The high climbs to 50.


