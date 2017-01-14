AccuWeather: Brighter Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Some light snow during the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cold. Icy patches developing (back roads, parking lots, sidewalks, off ramps, etc.). Lows 25/30.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 44.
MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Clouds and sun. High 45.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with some afternoon rain. High 50.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, damp and mild with periods of rain. High 56.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 52.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 51.
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 52.
