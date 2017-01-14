AccuWeather: Brighter Sunday

TONIGHT: Some light snow during the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cold. Icy patches developing (back roads, parking lots, sidewalks, off ramps, etc.). Lows 25/30.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 44.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Clouds and sun. High 45.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with some afternoon rain. High 50.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, damp and mild with periods of rain. High 56.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 52.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 51.SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 52.-----