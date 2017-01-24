AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp, Still Windy Today

TODAY: We're still looking at lots of clouds with a passing shower or some drizzle and continued winds. But it's not as wet nor as windy as yesterday. Gusts are in the 20s and 30s. The high is 41.TONIGHT: Any lingering showers or sprinkles end early in the evening. Some clearing is likely after that. The overnight low is 35.WEDNESDAY: This is a beauty of a day and much deserved after our rainy, windy start to the work week. Look for lots of sun and a nicer high of 53. A shower is possible at night.THURSDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds and it's breezy. However, the high is mild again: 53.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A passing shower is possible. There's a brisk breeze at times. But the big story is the return of cooler air with our high only reaching 43.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds, but it remains brisk and a little colder. The high dips to 39.SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny and cool end to the weekend. The high is 41.MONDAY: Sun mixes with some occasional clouds. It's colder. The high stops around 36.-----