WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp, Still Windy Today
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch the latest forecast. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: We're still looking at lots of clouds with a passing shower or some drizzle and continued winds. But it's not as wet nor as windy as yesterday. Gusts are in the 20s and 30s. The high is 41.

TONIGHT: Any lingering showers or sprinkles end early in the evening. Some clearing is likely after that. The overnight low is 35.

WEDNESDAY: This is a beauty of a day and much deserved after our rainy, windy start to the work week. Look for lots of sun and a nicer high of 53. A shower is possible at night.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds and it's breezy. However, the high is mild again: 53.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A passing shower is possible. There's a brisk breeze at times. But the big story is the return of cooler air with our high only reaching 43.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds, but it remains brisk and a little colder. The high dips to 39.

SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny and cool end to the weekend. The high is 41.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with some occasional clouds. It's colder. The high stops around 36.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Winter nor'easter pounds Jersey shore
6abc School Closings and Delays
Long Beach Island braces for nor'easter
Part of Center City mural falls on parked cars amid high winds
More Weather
Top Stories
Winter nor'easter pounds Jersey shore
6abc School Closings and Delays
PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter
Pizza deliveryman fires back after shot in SW Phila.
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
Wilmington police shoot and kill armed man
Woman charged with man's shooting death in Manayunk
Show More
Photos show fracture in Turnpike bridge connecting Pa., NJ
Part of Center City mural falls on parked cars amid high winds
Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphia report says
Grandson charged in fatal Southwest Philadelphia stabbing
Police: Scam uses NJ high school in fake letter
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Gloucester Twp. man reunited with life-saving teens
Pizza deliveryman fires back after shot in SW Phila.
Wilmington police shoot and kill armed man
More Video