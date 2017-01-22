AccuWeather: Cloudy And Damp

A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect Monday for the I-95 corridor..... A HIGH WIND WARNING goes in to effect Monday for the Jersey shore..... A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY goes in to effect Monday morning for the Jersey shore as well as the Delaware Bay.TODAY: Cloudy and damp with areas of fog and drizzle. A few showers are possible late in the day. High 52.TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp conditions continue, with occasional rain and drizzle. Becoming windy, with gusts increasing to 40 mph by dawn. Lows 40-43.MONDAY: Windswept rains, heavy at times! Rainfall totals will be between 1-2" with isolated heavier amounts. Winds 40-50 mph. High 44. The Jersey Shore will feel the brunt of this storm with coastal flooding, beach erosion and scattered power outages. Wind gusts Monday morning will range from 50 to 60 mph. Expect wave heights of 8 to 14 feet.TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with leftover morning showers. High 46.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 54.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 50.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 42.SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, seasonable. A snow shower is possible in the Poconos. High 39.-----