WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy And Damp
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist Chris Sowers and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect Monday for the I-95 corridor..... A HIGH WIND WARNING goes in to effect Monday for the Jersey shore..... A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY goes in to effect Monday morning for the Jersey shore as well as the Delaware Bay.

TODAY: Cloudy and damp with areas of fog and drizzle. A few showers are possible late in the day. High 52.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp conditions continue, with occasional rain and drizzle. Becoming windy, with gusts increasing to 40 mph by dawn. Lows 40-43.

MONDAY: Windswept rains, heavy at times! Rainfall totals will be between 1-2" with isolated heavier amounts. Winds 40-50 mph. High 44. The Jersey Shore will feel the brunt of this storm with coastal flooding, beach erosion and scattered power outages. Wind gusts Monday morning will range from 50 to 60 mph. Expect wave heights of 8 to 14 feet.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with leftover morning showers. High 46.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 54.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 50.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 42.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, seasonable. A snow shower is possible in the Poconos. High 39.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Houston flooding: Good Samaritan rescues bus driver, passengers
How winter weather affects your health
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
More Weather
Top Stories
Women's March on Philly shatters attendance prediction
Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide
Shooting victim collapses on woman's porch in West Philly
11 Dead as Tornadoes Hit Georgia
Pa. Turnpike bridge between Pa. and NJ shut down
Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion
Deadly shooting under investigation in Chester
Show More
Murder investigation underway in Burlco
Interior Department Reactivates Twitter Accounts After Temporary Ban
Man shot dead in West Oak Lane
Woman stabbed to death in Southwest Philadelphia
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
More News
Top Video
Shooting victim collapses on woman's porch in West Philly
Women's March on Philly shatters attendance prediction
11 Dead as Tornadoes Hit Georgia
Deadly shooting under investigation in Chester
More Video