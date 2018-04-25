AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Today

TODAY: Morning rain gives way to off and on showers and drizzle today. There could even be some fog around during the afternoon. The high is 64.TONIGHT: More showers are possible here and there through the evening. Otherwise, we have clouds overnight and a low of 51.THURSDAY: Clouds give way to sun. The breeze picks up, but it's a southerly wind and that means milder air rides up into the region. The high is mild 69.FRIDAY: Clouds increase again and there will be some off and on showers during the day with our high slipping to 64.SATURDAY: Our latest rain maker departs the coast and we end up with a nice, mild start to the weekend. Look for no worse than partly sunny skies with a pleasant high of 71.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but a shift in the wind brings a brief shot of cooler air into play. Look for a breezy, chillier high of 62.MONDAY: A surge of warmer air builds toward the east coast and our numbers soar. Look for mostly sunny skies and a pleasant high of 76.TUESDAY: Look for another day of abundant sunshine and another high around 76.WEDNESDAY: More clouds arrive, but we're still looking at that continuing surge of warm air. Some of you might even think it's too warm, suddenly! The high zooms to 83.---