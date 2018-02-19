AccuWeather: Cloudy Today, Record Warmth Possible Tuesday and Wednesday

TODAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Clouds will dominate the skies with only a few sunny breaks at times. A spotty shower can't be ruled out. Northern suburbs may see this activity more than areas to the south. The high is 52.TONIGHT: It's still largely cloudy with a spotty evening shower possible and some patchy fog developing by morning. The overnight low is 47.TUESDAY: A pronounced southerly flow kicks in and draws unseasonably mild air into the region. Look for clouds breaking for some sun and a springlike high of 70. This would tie the record of 70 set back in 1939.WEDNESDAY: The record warmth continues. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 73, a record breaker if we hit it. The old record is 72 set back in 1930.THURSDAY: Clouds return to the region along with a push of cooler air. It may also rain at times. The high dips to 55.FRIDAY: Look for another cloudy, cooler day with occasional rain and a high of 49.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Some rain can't be ruled out, but it may hold off until the evening. Our high improves to 61.SUNDAY: Clouds will likely still be hanging around and there's more rain possible, mainly in the morning. The high is still well above average: 63.MONDAY: This looks like yet another mainly cloudy day with some additional rain not out of the question and our high slipping to 59.------