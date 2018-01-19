AccuWeather: Cold Start, Nice Finish!

TODAY: Finally, we begin to emerge from our latest cold snap. While sunrise temperatures will still be in the 20s, the afternoon high improves to 43 with a good deal of sunshine.SATURDAY: This is now looking like another largely sunny day with an even warmer afternoon high of 53. Temps are a good 13 degrees above average!SUNDAY: The big game arrives and the weather looks great for tailgaters with a mix of clouds and sun and a mild high of 50. For the NFC Championship game (kick-off at 6:40 p.m.) temperatures are expected to be around 46 at the start and only a few degrees cooler by the final whistle.MONDAY: Clouds move back into the region ahead of the latest cold front and we see some rain, drizzle and fog, mainly in the afternoon and at night. The high is 49.TUESDAY: Expect morning rain and another chance for some rain in the early afternoon. We'll have lots of clouds with perhaps some sunny breaks later in the day. The high is still well above average at around 54, but temperatures will likely start to slide during the afternoon and we could be back in the low to mid 40s by dinner time.WEDNESDAY: Cooler air returns under mostly sunny skies, but we're still looking at a slightly above average high of 42.THURSDAY: This is another sunny, but cooler day with a high of 40.---------