AccuWeather: Drying Tonight, Tracking More Rain on the Way

We've had a dreary start to the week with parts of central Delaware and New Jersey receiving 2 to 3" of rain while back here in Philadelphia and areas to the NW we've seen a sharp cutoff with around 1/2" in the City and just a 1/10" in the Lehigh Valley.TONIGHT: The rain is slowly shifting eastward off the coast and we are in for a mostly cloudy night with areas of fog. Temps hover in the mid 50's to near 60.TUESDAY: We start off dry, but another area of low pressure lifting out of eastern Virginia and North Carolina looks to scrape our region with another round of rain as we enter the late morning and into the afternoon. Once again, it looks to focus the steadiest rain to the southeast of Philadelphia with the City right on the line of receiving very little in the way of rain while the shore could see another 1/2" or more. We should top out around 70. The good news: with all this wet weather is the pollen levels are low.WEDNESDAY: As long as that low keeps moving out, we should see the return of some sunshine before additional rain moves in at night. The high is 77.THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with another round of rain or thunderstorm possible at times. The high is 73.FRIDAY: The low pressure that brings us some wet weather Thursday gradually moves out. So, morning clouds will gradually give way to afternoon sunshine. The high climbs to 75.SATURDAY: Warmer air returns. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and the high climbs to 80.SUNDAY: More clouds mix with sun and during the afternoon, a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. We get another high around 80.MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible again. The high drops to 79.----------