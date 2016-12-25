AccuWeather: Freezing Drizzle Advisory

A FREEZING DRIZZLE ADVISORY goes in to effect from 7:00am to 11:00am Monday for Berks, Lehigh, Lancaster and Northampton counties as well as the Poconos.TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, cold. Lows 27-33.MONDAY: A touch of freezing drizzle is possible (far western suburbs) during the early morning hours. Otherwise, expect a cloudy, chilly day with patchy drizzle and mist. Our high of 50 degrees comes late in the day.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with morning showers. Becoming partly sunny, breezy and milder by afternoon. High 60.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 43.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with occasional rain. High 49.FRIDAY: Turning blustery and colder with limited sunshine. A brief snow shower or flurry is possible. High 40.SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, blustery. High 39.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder with some rain. High 50.-----