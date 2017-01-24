AccuWeather: Gradual Clearing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Gradual clearing, brisk and colder. Lows 30-34.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 55.
THURSDAY: Morning clouds and showers will give way to afternoon sunshine. Becoming breezy during the afternoon. High 57.
FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. A pop up shower is possible during the afternoon (flurry in the Lehigh Valley). High 43.
SATURDAY: Sun, few clouds. High 39.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 40.
MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. A morning snow shower is possible. High 36.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 39.
-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather