AccuWeather: Gradual Clearing

EMBED </>More News Videos

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing, brisk and colder. Lows 30-34.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 55.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds and showers will give way to afternoon sunshine. Becoming breezy during the afternoon. High 57.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. A pop up shower is possible during the afternoon (flurry in the Lehigh Valley). High 43.

SATURDAY: Sun, few clouds. High 39.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 40.

MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. A morning snow shower is possible. High 36.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 39.

