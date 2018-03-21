AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for our entire area until 2 a.m. Thursday.TODAY: Early mixed precipitation will give way to all snow during the morning and afternoon and some of it could be heavy. Meanwhile, our passing nor'easter will also produce gusts up to 30-50 mph which could bring down trees and wires. Temperatures: 33-35.SNOWFALL/COASTAL ISSUES: We're looking at the possibility of about 8-12" in much of SE Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and areas of South Jersey near the NJ Turnpike. 4-8" is expected in areas closer to Allentown and Reading, as well as the heart of South Jersey closer to the coast. The immediate coast receives only about 2-4" of snow and ice. COASTAL FLOODING is also likely at times of high tide, both in the morning and evening with moderate flooding possible. In Atlantic City, high tide is 10:51am and 11:13pm. Beach erosion is also possible today and tonight.TONIGHT: The snow stops accumulating by about midnight in most places. A few lingering snow showers are possible overnight. Winds remain blustery. Our low dips to about 28.THURSDAY: The storm is gone, but it's brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a high around 45.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies appear likely, but our high is still chilly and below average: 46.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are again likely with another high around 46.SUNDAY: This looks like a chilly, damp, mostly cloudy day with rain and snow showers possible at times. The high is only 43.MONDAY: Look for the return of mostly sunny skies with another cool high around 46.TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny day with slightly higher temperatures. The high rebounds to 50, a rare benchmark compared to where we've been for most of the last two weeks!WEDNESDAY: More clouds move in and some showers are possible in the afternoon. The high is 52.-----