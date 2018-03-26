WEATHER

AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Tuesday

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on March 26, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)

TONIGHT: Look for mostly clear skies, light winds and a chilly overnight low of 30 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs may dip into the mid-20s.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few occasional clouds. The high is a slightly milder 49.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds roll into the region with some showers possible at times. The high is 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and more showers are likely, especially in the afternoon. The high is even milder, bouncing all the way up to 65.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): Some additional morning rain is possible with drying likely during the afternoon. We may see the return of some sun. The high is 64.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's breezy and chilly again with a high around 56. One model has an area of low pressure bringing us rain, so we'll have to keep an eye on that, but for now, most models have us dry.

SUNDAY (EASTER): All but one long-range model keeps us dry. Assuming these majority solutions are right, we'll see sun mixing with a few clouds and a high around 55.

MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with a shower possible. The high is 56.

