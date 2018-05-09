AccuWeather: Isolated storms Thursday

TONIGHT: Another comfortably cool night with lows ranging from upper 40s to mid 50s.THURSDAY: A cold front will approach from the west tomorrow with a weak piece of upper level energy accompanying it. This means it won't be as bright as today with much more in the way of clouds. We may see a mid to late morning shower, especially northwest and then a period of sunshine for the early afternoon that will allow temps to heat up to near 80 before the actual front comes through between 4pm and 10pm touching off scattered t'storms. While some of these could have gusts in the 40-50mph range, they mainly look sub severe with only an isolated risk for severe t'storms in the western suburbs. Any storms should weaken as they head toward the coast and the much more stable marine layer that will be in place. Any shower or t'storm could contain a brief downpour as dewpoints will rise to near 60.FRIDAY: Behind that front on Friday temps dip slightly into the upper 70s, but sunshine returns with just some high clouds late in the day.SATURDAY: Late Friday night/early Saturday, a batch of warm advection showers will pass through the area and this will open the flood gates to very warm air for Saturday. Sunshine will mix with clouds and temps will reach the upper 80s ahead of another cold front slipping down from the north. By late in the day some storms could be firing along that front in the northern suburbs/Poconos.SUNDAY: Saturday's warm front will drop back down through the region during the day. Mother's Day looks cloudy, cooler, with a few showers and thunderstorms around at times. The high drops to 72.MONDAY: Assuming that front clears the region as currently projected, we should see plenty of sunshine with a pleasant high around 75.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a nice high of 80.WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny, warmer day as a front approaches. We could see more clouds late in the day along with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high is 87.---