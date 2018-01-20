WEATHER

AccuWeather: Milder Weekend

Adam Joseph reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 19, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as chilly as the last two night. The lows dip to 24 in the suburbs and 30 in the city.

SATURDAY: This is now looking like another largely sunny day with an even warmer afternoon high of 54. Temps are a good 14 degrees above average!

SUNDAY: The big game arrives and the weather looks great for tailgaters with a mix of clouds and sun and a mild high of 50. For the NFC Championship game (kick-off at 6:40 p.m.) temperatures are expected to be around 46 at the start and only a few degrees cooler by the final whistle.

MONDAY: Clouds move back into the region ahead of the latest cold front and we see some rain, drizzle and fog, mainly in the afternoon and at night. The high is 51.

TUESDAY: Expect morning rain and another chance for some rain in the early afternoon. We'll have lots of clouds with perhaps some sunny breaks later in the day. The high is still well above average at around 56, but temperatures will likely start to slide during the afternoon and we could be back in the low to mid 40s by dinner time.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler air returns under mostly sunny skies, but we're still looking at a slightly above average high of 43.

THURSDAY: This is another sunny, but cooler day with a high of 39.

FRIDAY: Milder with clouds and rain possible. High 46.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
