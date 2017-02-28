AccuWeather: Near Record Warmth Today

TODAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. Winds are light. A spotty late-day shower or sprinkle is possible. It's very mild with a high of 67 (one degree off the record of 68 from 1976).TONIGHT: Some evening showers are likely in some neighborhoods. It's mainly cloudy after that with some patchy fog possible by morning. The low is very mild: 57.WEDNESDAY: We're climbing back into the 70's with lots of clouds, some sunny breaks and rain at times. The morning will feature a passing shower. The bigger issue arrives in the afternoon. Look-out for a line of heavy rain cells and some potentially dangerous thunderstorms, likely dropping into the northwest suburbs by about 3 or 4 o'clock and plowing through the I-95 corridor during the evening rush hour. Dying thunderstorms and rain will linger though much of evening at the Shore. Damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning are the main threats from any storm, although some could also produce hail. Our forecast high of 74 will come close to the current record of 76 from back in 1972.THURSDAY: It's windy and cooler behind our departing cold front. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a high around 53.FRIDAY: Clouds move back into the region with our next frontal boundary. A rain or wet snow shower is possible. Where it snows, a grassy accumulation is possible, especially in northern areas like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. The high falls back to 42.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's chilly, but a little milder with a high of 47.SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a milder afternoon high of 57.MONDAY: We have times of clouds and sun with the high improving to 62.TUESDAY: It's cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 50.------