AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Mild Today

TODAY: It's a partly sunny, mild day with light winds and a high of 54.TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies. Winds remain light. It's a bit colder with the low dipping to 36 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dropping closer to the freezing mark.FRIDAY: A low pressure center heads toward us from the south. An hour or two of sun in the morning quickly gives way to increasing clouds. Showers arrive, mainly in the afternoon and continue into early evening. This is generally light rain with a total of only about 1/10" to 1/4". Temperatures will be held down by clouds and a light east-southeasterly wind. It's still mild for January with a high of 48.SATURDAY: A weak area of high pressure tries to build in, but we still have to contend with a good deal of cloud cover with some sunny breaks. This is the best day of the weekend, however, since it remains dry. The high climbs to around 54.SUNDAY: Clouds thicken and rain pushes into the region during the afternoon. The high drops to 52.MONDAY: It's a nasty day with periods of heavy rain and strong winds. The high is still a relatively mild 50, but it's not going to be enjoyable with so much wind and rain around.TUESDAY: Rain likely lingers into the morning before we dry out in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy. The high is 55.WEDNESDAY: This looks like a nice day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and another mild high of 55.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high drops to 50.-----