AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area

BLIZZARD DEFINITION

The amount of snow is NOT a factor in determining a blizzard. It is the wind & visibility. pic.twitter.com/BGkUGZ8dwo — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) March 13, 2017

AccuWeather is tracking a powerful nor'easter that is bringing heavy snow, sleet, rain and wind across the area.A BLIZZARD WARNING went into effect at midnight for parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey and lasts until 6 p.m. Tuesday.In our area of Pennsylvania, the warning covers Montgomery County, Bucks County Chester County, Berks County, Lehigh County and Northampton County.In New Jersey, the warning covers Mercer County and Hunterdon County.A blizzard warning is issued for winter storms with sustained or frequent winds of 35 mph or higher with considerable falling and/or blowing snow that frequently reduces visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less. These conditions are expected to prevail for a minimum of 3 hours.Philadelphia and Delaware County, along with most of southern New Jersey and northern Delaware, remain under a Winter Storm Warning. It will also remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.TODAY: A major Nor'easter brings heavy snow and wind to the region with the heaviest from dawn through the early afternoon hours. The high will be 34.The snow will be heavy and could potentially bring down power lines. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 a.m. and 12 p.m. Tuesday. It will end as light snow during the afternoon.Lehigh Valley through the Poconos: More than 18" possible.Suburbs of north of Philadelphia, including Exton, West Chester, Doylestown, Lansdale, Warminster: 12" to 18"Philadelphia and immediate suburbs into South Jersey, including Cherry Hill, Woodbury, Glassboro, Williamstown, Mount Holly: 4" to 8"Farther south, including Bridgeton and Hammonton: 2" to 4"Atlantic City to Cape May and far SE NJ and south central Delaware: a coating to 2"With the Tuesday morning high tide between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. along the ocean fronts, moderate flooding is expected with many flooded roadways in the usual low-lying placesInland gusts: 40-50 m.p.h.Coastal areas: 40-60 m.p.h. (high wind warning in effect)WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a few snow showers around. Otherwise it's blustery and cold. High 30.THURSDAY: We'll see sun and clouds, and it's brisk and cold. High 36.FRIDAY: For St. Patrick's Day expect mostly sunny skies. High 38.SATURDAY: We'll see increasing clouds with the chance of rain or snow showers. High 43.SUNDAY: Expect clouds and sun with a high of 46.MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 48.------