AccuWeather: Rain Moves In Tonight, Quick Hit of Snow and Rain Saturday Night

It didn't feel like February today! We hit a high of 61 degrees today. That's 17 degrees above average. The surge of warm is arrived on southwesterly winds ahead of an approaching cold front.TONIGHT: Clouds thicken and rain arrives, mainly during the evening. A soaking rain of around 1/2" will give us some moderate rain up until the midnight hour, then tapering to showers. It's a bit breezy. Our overnight low is very mild: 55.FRIDAY: We start the day with some light showers. The high is 62 early in the day, but as a front passes through, afternoon temperatures begin to tumble. We will likely be down into the upper 40s by dinner time and we dip all the way into the upper 20s by dawn, Saturday.SATURDAY: Arctic high pressure scoots across the Northeast making for a cold, sub-freezing start and setting us up for a "thread the needle" type of storm where we will have just enough cold air in place for some potential snow from an area of low pressure that moves by to our south later in the day and at night. Early sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and then we get set for some late day rain and snow. This occurs primarily between the hours of 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday. The heaviest precipitation likely falls from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., with a combination of rain to the south and probably snow to the north.Philadelphia & the I-95 metro area: A period of snow transitions (1-3") with a change to rain.NW Suburbs: 3" to 6" of snow. Central Delaware and southeastern NJ: Brief snow is possible at the onset before a change to rain. No accumulation. Philadelphia will likely be on the snow/rain line. The afternoon high hits a chilly 40.SUNDAY: This will be a nice "bounce back" day with sunshine returning and a milder afternoon high around 48.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): The next front arrives and we see a good deal of clouds with some rain possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is 53.TUESDAY: This now looks like a great day with partly sunny skies and a high zooming all the way up to 68.WEDNESDAY: More clouds are expected and more rain is possible, mainly later in the day and at night, but it's still mild. The high reaches 70.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with an occasional sunny break. The high cools to 50.------