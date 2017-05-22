AccuWeather: Rainy Start, Afternoon Drying Today

TODAY: Look for periods of rain into early afternoon with gradual drying from west to east. The rain may not clear the coast until this evening. Winds are light. The high is 68.TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles or very spotty showers possible during the evening. The low dips to 60.TUESDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. Some additional rain is possible at night. The high is 71.WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with some additional rain possible late in the day or at night. The high is 77.THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower or thunderstorm possible at times. The high is 73.FRIDAY: It's a breezy, mild, pleasant afternoon with a high of 75.SATURDAY: Warmer air returns. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a nice high of 80.SUNDAY: More clouds mix with sun and during the afternoon, a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. We get another high around 80.MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible again. The high is 81.----------