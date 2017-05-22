WEATHER

AccuWeather: Rainy Start, Afternoon Drying Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Look for periods of rain into early afternoon with gradual drying from west to east. The rain may not clear the coast until this evening. Winds are light. The high is 68.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles or very spotty showers possible during the evening. The low dips to 60.

TUESDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. Some additional rain is possible at night. The high is 71.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with some additional rain possible late in the day or at night. The high is 77.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower or thunderstorm possible at times. The high is 73.

FRIDAY: It's a breezy, mild, pleasant afternoon with a high of 75.

SATURDAY: Warmer air returns. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a nice high of 80.

SUNDAY: More clouds mix with sun and during the afternoon, a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. We get another high around 80.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible again. The high is 81.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
NJ shore preps for summer as Memorial Day approaches
Mother orca teaches younger calf how to hunt
Colorado residents have fun in May snowstorm
VIDEO: Breathtaking footage captures cloud inversion in the Grand Canyon
More Weather
Top Stories
Domestic dispute leads to shooting involving Del. trooper
1 hurt in drive-by shooting in Chester, Pa.
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
Police: Body found where teen went missing in Del.River
Trump touches down in Israel, calls trip 'rare opportunity' for Mideast peace
FBI investigating whether UMD stabbing was hate-based
Man killed, 5 people injured in Juniata crash
Show More
Fire damages strip mall in Stratford, N.J.
Gunfire hits man sitting in car in North Philadelphia
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Man hospitalized after being tased by Philadelphia police
Small plane makes emergency landing in West Chester
More News
Top Video
Domestic dispute leads to shooting involving Del. trooper
1 hurt in drive-by shooting in Chester, Pa.
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
Gunfire hits man sitting in car in North Philadelphia
More Video